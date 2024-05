Oil and gas, agriculture lobbying to weaken international methane rules, NGO claims

Published 05:01 on May 2, 2024 / Last updated at 13:50 on May 1, 2024 / Sara Stefanini / Americas, EMEA, International

The oil and gas and agriculture industries are consistently, and successfully, lobbying to weaken regulations to cut methane emissions worldwide, an NGO claims in research published on Thursday.