Microsoft emissions up 29.1% from 2020, contracts over 5 mln carbon removal credits in 2023

Published 00:54 on May 16, 2024 / Last updated at 00:54 on May 16, 2024 / Allison Gacad

US tech giant Microsoft saw an aggregate 29.1% increase in Scope 1-3 emissions in 2023 relative to its 2020 baseline, largely driven by data centre construction, alongside procurement of over 5 million tonnes in multi-year carbon removal offtake agreements, according to its annual sustainability report published Wednesday.