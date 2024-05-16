Microsoft emissions up 29.1% from 2020, contracts over 5 mln carbon removal credits in 2023
Published 00:54 on May 16, 2024 / Last updated at 00:54 on May 16, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, US, Voluntary
US tech giant Microsoft saw an aggregate 29.1% increase in Scope 1-3 emissions in 2023 relative to its 2020 baseline, largely driven by data centre construction, alongside procurement of over 5 million tonnes in multi-year carbon removal offtake agreements, according to its annual sustainability report published Wednesday.
US tech giant Microsoft saw an aggregate 29.1% increase in Scope 1-3 emissions in 2023 relative to its 2020 baseline, largely driven by data centre construction, alongside procurement of over 5 million tonnes in multi-year carbon removal offtake agreements, according to its annual sustainability report published Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.