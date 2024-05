LCFS Market: Bear case for prices as credit surplus bank shows no signs of unwinding

Published 01:51 on May 2, 2024 / Last updated at 01:51 on May 2, 2024 / Joan Pinto / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US

California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) prices have continued on a downward spiral, with traders expecting further downside risk as the programme’s credit surplus bank build shows no signs of slowing.