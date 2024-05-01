Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:05 on May 1, 2024 / Last updated at 12:05 on May 1, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon allowance prices fell sharply on Wednesday morning in light trading amid a European bank holiday, while weekly Commitment of Traders data that showed a third successive drop in investment funds' net short positioning triggered some speculation that prices may have reached a short-term floor.