London Metal Exchange looks to help aluminium market prepare for EU’s CBAM

Published 16:11 on May 1, 2024 / Last updated at 16:11 on May 1, 2024 / Sara Stefanini / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA

The London Metal Exchange has kicked off a consultation on how to integrate the EU Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) requirements into its rules, in order to help the aluminium market and value chain adapt, it announced on Wednesday.