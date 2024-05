RGGI emissions rise 9% YoY in Q1

Published 00:45 on May 2, 2024 / Last updated at 00:45 on May 2, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, US

Emissions under the US Northeast and Mid-Atlantic power sector cap-and-trade scheme jumped 9.1% year-on-year (YoY) in the first quarter of 2024, as CO2 output in the majority of participating states rose, programme data showed Wednesday.