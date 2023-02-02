Japan opens for first-phase GX League applications, confirms first compliance deadline to fall after 2025

Published 10:06 on February 2, 2023 / Last updated at 10:06 on February 2, 2023

Japan's GX League has released a set of application guidelines for companies to participate in the first phase of its domestic voluntary carbon trading scheme, with the application open to both corporates and financial institutions until the end of April.