Multiple developers earn concessions from Brazilian state for REDD+ projects

Published 01:24 on May 3, 2024 / Last updated at 01:24 on May 3, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary

Five project developers have earned concessions worth a total of over 11 million hectares from a heavily forested Brazilian state as it continues efforts to develop its carbon market.