Canada’s GHG emissions increase 1.3% in 2022, land use sector jumps 264%

Published 01:15 on May 3, 2024 / Last updated at 02:19 on May 3, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, Canada

Canadian greenhouse gas emissions from energy, industry, agriculture, and waste sectors increased 1.3% year-on-year in 2022, although land use and forestry (LULUCF), excluded from the national totals, jumped 264% YoY.