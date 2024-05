WCI Markets: CCAs pushed lower, WCAs driven up on low volume

Published 00:43 on May 3, 2024 / Last updated at 00:43 on May 3, 2024 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, Canada, US

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices trickled lower through the week as traders said option strategies were driving wide day ranges, while Washington Carbon Allowances (WCA) rose on ongoing muted activity.