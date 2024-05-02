Article 6 Supervisory Body agrees on grievance mechanism procedure in “significant” milestone
Published 23:20 on May 2, 2024 / Last updated at 01:38 on May 3, 2024 / Roy Manuell / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Middle East, Nature-based, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, South & Central, US, Voluntary
The body mandated to shape UN carbon crediting under Article 6 has adopted procedures relating to grievances, notably getting rid of fees for those wanting to make complaints, in what observers have welcomed as a "significant" milestone.
