German govt notified Brussels of intent to cancel up to 12 mln EUAs due to coal-fired generation capacity closures
Published 23:41 on May 2, 2024 / Last updated at 23:47 on May 2, 2024 / Mike Szabo / EMEA, EU ETS
The German government has notified the European Commission that it intends to voluntarily cancel up to 12.25 million EU Allowances to counter the market impact from the 2022 closure of electricity generation capacities at two ETS installations in the country.
