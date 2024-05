Carbon removals stakeholders urge immediate investment to avoid future supply shortage

Published 17:24 on May 2, 2024

Executives at two carbon removals firms have called for urgent investment to ensure the nascent technology-based sector develops fast enough for corporations to meet net zero goals.