DOE announces $500 mln for CCS transport infrastructure projects

Published 01:28 on May 3, 2024 / Last updated at 01:28 on May 3, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, US, Voluntary

The US Department of Energy (DOE) announced Thursday that it would provide up to $500 million to support the nation's carbon capture and storage (CCS) transport system, as it continues to ramp up its support of the technology.