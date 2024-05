Opposition towards avoided biomethane crediting under California’s LCFS persists

Published 01:43 on May 3, 2024 / Last updated at 01:43 on May 3, 2024 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US

Ending factory farm biogas crediting under California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) is a top priority for a large share of the stakeholders commenting on a proposed amendment package for the scheme.