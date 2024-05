Oregon Clean Fuels Program surplus credit bank crosses 1 mln in Q4

Published 03:13 on May 3, 2024 / Last updated at 03:13 on May 3, 2024 / Joan Pinto / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US

With the highest quarterly net credits in programme history, Oregon’s Clean Fuels Program (OCFP) unit surplus soared above 1 million for the first time, according to state data published Thursday.