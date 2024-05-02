Adjusted carbon credits don’t necessarily equate to high quality, say experts

Published 17:17 on May 2, 2024 / Last updated at 17:17 on May 2, 2024 / Bryony Collins

Credit quality is more dependent on the certifying carbon standard and methodology than whether it has been authorised for corresponding adjustments by a host country government under the Paris Agreement, according to speakers on a webinar.