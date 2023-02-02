Blue carbon projects in PNG and Indonesia awarded A$3 mln in grant funding from Australia

The Australian government has committed A$3 million ($2.1 mln) in grant funding to four blue carbon projects in Indonesia and Papua New Guinea, as the region looks to financially benefit from preserving and restoring their coastal ecosystems.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.