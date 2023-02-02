Blue carbon projects in PNG and Indonesia awarded A$3 mln in grant funding from Australia

Published 07:29 on February 2, 2023 / Last updated at 07:35 on February 2, 2023

The Australian government has committed A$3 million ($2.1 mln) in grant funding to four blue carbon projects in Indonesia and Papua New Guinea, as the region looks to financially benefit from preserving and restoring their coastal ecosystems.