Former NZ climate change minister announces raft of appointments after bidding farewell to politics
Published 01:28 on May 3, 2024 / Last updated at 01:28 on May 3, 2024 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, Bavardage, New Zealand
New Zealand's former minister for climate change and the environment and co-leader of the Green Party has been appointed to multiple roles, he announced, after giving his valedictory speech to parliament this week.
New Zealand's former minister for climate change and the environment and co-leader of the Green Party has been appointed to multiple roles, he announced, after giving his valedictory speech to parliament this week.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.