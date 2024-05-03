Former NZ climate change minister announces raft of appointments after bidding farewell to politics

Published 01:28 on May 3, 2024 / Last updated at 01:28 on May 3, 2024 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, Bavardage, New Zealand

New Zealand's former minister for climate change and the environment and co-leader of the Green Party has been appointed to multiple roles, he announced, after giving his valedictory speech to parliament this week.