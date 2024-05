NZU stockpile grows by 9 mln, but likely to shrink substantially

Published 03:22 on May 3, 2024
Mark Tilly

The stockpile of privately held NZUs has grown by some 9 million units, according to government figures, however this is likely fall dramatically following the upcoming May 31 surrender deadline for emitters.