Japan backs New Zealand-based project for JCM

Published 00:37 on February 3, 2023 / Last updated at 00:37 on February 3, 2023 / Asia Pacific, International, Japan, New Zealand, Other APAC, Paris Article 6 / No Comments

Japan has agreed to co-fund the development of a second third-country project under the Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM), that aims to utilise green hydrogen produced in New Zealand.