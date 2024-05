California March emissions drop to record lows as renewables output rises, natural gas retreats

Published 16:25 on May 2, 2024 / Last updated at 16:25 on May 2, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, Canada, US

California electricity sector emissions continued to fall to record lows in March, as renewables expanded their share of the state's energy supply, while natural gas again receded, data published Wednesday showed.