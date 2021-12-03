California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) were taken to the woodshed this week as ICE’s margin hike and coronavirus worries weighed on a market still recovering from a surprisingly low auction settlement, while RGGI Allowance (RGA) prices trended down as traders awaited the result of the power sector scheme’s own Q4 sale.
NA Markets: CCAs routed after post-auction rebound, RGAs drift before sale results
