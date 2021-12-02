The fast-growing market for voluntary carbon credits would be bolstered by the further development of derivatives trading, but several key legal issues including the uncertain legal nature of offsets need to first be addressed, a major financial industry trade association has said.
Uncertain legal nature of voluntary carbon credits holding back market -financial trade body
The fast-growing market for voluntary carbon credits would be bolstered by the further development of derivatives trading, but several key legal issues including the uncertain legal nature of offsets need to first be addressed, a major financial industry trade association has said.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.