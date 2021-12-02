Uncertain legal nature of voluntary carbon credits holding back market -financial trade body

The fast-growing market for voluntary carbon credits would be bolstered by the further development of derivatives trading, but several key legal issues including the uncertain legal nature of offsets need to first be addressed, a major financial industry trade association has said.