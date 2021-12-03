British Columbia not considering LCFS price cap even as credit values soar

Published 00:50 on December 3, 2021 / Last updated at 00:50 on December 3, 2021

British Columbia Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credits reached new highs last month, but the province isn’t likely to move forward with a price cap, a government official told a conference Thursday.