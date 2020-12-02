Americas > RFS Market: RIN prices climb amid missed EPA deadline, few sellers

RFS Market: RIN prices climb amid missed EPA deadline, few sellers

Published 15:59 on December 2, 2020  /  Last updated at 16:38 on December 2, 2020  /  Americas, RINs & LCFS, US  /  No Comments

US biofuel credit (RIN) values rose this week as the EPA missed a statutory cut-off date to finalise next year’s Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) quotas, while a lack of sellers also pushed biodiesel-based credit prices to a three-year high.

US biofuel credit (RIN) values rose this week as the EPA missed a statutory cut-off date to finalise next year’s Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) quotas, while a lack of sellers also pushed biodiesel-based credit prices to a three-year high.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software