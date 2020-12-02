RFS Market: RIN prices climb amid missed EPA deadline, few sellers

US biofuel credit (RIN) values rose this week as the EPA missed a statutory cut-off date to finalise next year’s Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) quotas, while a lack of sellers also pushed biodiesel-based credit prices to a three-year high.