New York finalises post-2020 RGGI changes ahead of implementation

Published 01:35 on December 2, 2020 / Last updated at 01:42 on December 2, 2020 / Americas, US / No Comments

New York finalised its post-2020 RGGI regulation on Tuesday, cementing the programmatic changes that are largely seen as bullish by market participants for the soon-to-be 11-state programme.