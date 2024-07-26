Washington state reports funding cuts if cap-and-trade scrapped, think-tank claims shortcomings in govt analysis

Published 02:49 on July 26, 2024 / Last updated at 02:49 on July 26, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, US

The Washington State Office of Financial Management (OFM) has published its assessment of scrapping the state’s cap-and-trade programme should ballot initiative 2117 (I-2117) succeed, but failed to discuss several negative impacts it might have on the economy, according to a think-tank.