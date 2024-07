Barclays calls on UK govt to address £1.5 bln gap for growth-stage climate tech

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

UK bank Barclays has urged the government to plug the £1.5 billion funding gap for growth-stage climate technology companies, which it says is key to the country meeting its net-zero ambitions and scaling up the technologies to get there.