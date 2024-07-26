Barclays calls on UK govt to address £1.5 bln gap for growth-stage climate tech
Published 15:42 on July 26, 2024 / Last updated at 15:45 on July 26, 2024 / Bryony Collins / EMEA, Voluntary
UK bank Barclays has urged the government to plug the £1.5 billion funding gap for growth-stage climate technology companies, which it says is key to the country meeting its net-zero ambitions and scaling up the technologies to get there.
