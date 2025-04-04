Americas > US DOE identifies 16 federal sites for data centre development, considers CCS

US DOE identifies 16 federal sites for data centre development, considers CCS

Published 01:01 on April 4, 2025

The US DOE released a request for information (RFI) to inform use of federal land for AI infrastructure development, including the potential for on-site power generation with carbon capture and storage (CCS).
