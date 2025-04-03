BRIEFING: US White House attracts wave of comments following rollback of NEPA regulations

Published 23:17 on April 3, 2025 / Last updated at 23:17 on April 3, 2025 / Hailey Clarke and Brandon Mulder / Americas, US

The Trump administration's rollback of environmental impact assessment requirements attracted a flood of responses in a recent public comment period, in which industry groups endorsed the changes while individuals warned against the environmental destruction the rollback could cause.