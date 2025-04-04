WCI Markets: Muted impact on CCAs from US reciprocal tariff turmoil

Published 02:07 on April 4, 2025 / Last updated at 02:07 on April 4, 2025 / Joan Pinto and Graham Gibson / Americas, Canada, US

The impact of US tariffs on California Carbon Allowance (CCA) secondary markets was relatively muted compared to the broader macro sell-off across equities, but regulatory uncertainty remains a near-term stumbling block for prices, while Washington Carbon Allowances (WCA) await guidance from upcoming legislative action.