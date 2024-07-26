Mexican ETS framework one step away from publication as private sector interest grows
Published 01:18 on July 26, 2024 / Last updated at 01:18 on July 26, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Mexico, Nature-based, Voluntary
The regulatory framework for Mexico’s long-delayed emissions trading system (ETS) is in the final stages of review, and the private sector is increasingly interested in offsetting strategies, according to a Mexican industry representative speaking on a webinar Thursday.
The regulatory framework for Mexico’s long-delayed emissions trading system (ETS) is in the final stages of review, and the private sector is increasingly interested in offsetting strategies, according to a Mexican industry representative speaking on a webinar Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.