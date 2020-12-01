California offset usage declines at 2019 compliance deadline, as indirect emissions fall

California’s cap-and-trade regulated entities decreased their offset usage at this year’s interim compliance deadline for 2019 obligations, while indirect power sector emissions dropped year-on-year, according to data published by state regulator ARB on Tuesday.