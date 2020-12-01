California offset usage declines at 2019 compliance deadline, as indirect emissions fall
Published 23:02 on December 1, 2020 / Last updated at 23:42 on December 1, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
California’s cap-and-trade regulated entities decreased their offset usage at this year’s interim compliance deadline for 2019 obligations, while indirect power sector emissions dropped year-on-year, according to data published by state regulator ARB on Tuesday.
California’s cap-and-trade regulated entities decreased their offset usage at this year’s interim compliance deadline for 2019 obligations, while indirect power sector emissions dropped year-on-year, according to data published by state regulator ARB on Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.