Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:54 on July 26, 2024 / Last updated at 12:54 on July 26, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon was set to record its first five-day gain in three weeks on Friday as prices moved higher in the wake of stronger natural gas and power markets though traders were unconvinced at the strength of the rally, and UK Allowances were poised to record a fourth weekly decline.