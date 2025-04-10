US company backs Indian developer in multi-million dollar deal

Published 10:59 on April 10, 2025 / Last updated at 10:59 on April 10, 2025 / Arshreet Singh / Americas, Asia Pacific, Nature-based, Other APAC, US, Voluntary

A US-based marketplace for carbon credits and an Indian developer on Thursday announced a “multi-million dollar” climate finance agreement focused on removal projects across South Asia.