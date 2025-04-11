Asia Pacific > Vietnam introduces variable solar tariff rates to encourage geographical, technological spread

Vietnam introduces variable solar tariff rates to encourage geographical, technological spread

Published 08:37 on April 11, 2025  /  Last updated at 08:37 on April 11, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Other APAC

Vietnam has approved a framework for solar tariffs and introduced a new pricing scheme as part of efforts to control its fast-growing power sector carbon emissions by putting 30 gigawatts of new solar on the grid by  the early 2030s.
