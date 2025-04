Vietnam introduces variable solar tariff rates to encourage geographical, technological spread

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here

Vietnam has approved a framework for solar tariffs and introduced a new pricing scheme as part of efforts to control its fast-growing power sector carbon emissions by putting 30 gigawatts of new solar on the grid by the early 2030s.