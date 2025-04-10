Asia Pacific > Uzbekistan, World Bank launch project for restoration of forests, degraded lands

Uzbekistan, World Bank launch project for restoration of forests, degraded lands

Published 12:58 on April 10, 2025

The government of Uzbekistan and the World Bank have launched the Uzbekistan Resilient Landscapes Restoration Project (RESILAND) as part of a broader regional programme aiming to support five Central Asian countries in rehabilitating degraded forests and lands.
