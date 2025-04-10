EMEA > EU climate rules are spurring housing transformations in two EU countries -report

EU climate rules are spurring housing transformations in two EU countries -report

Published 15:02 on April 10, 2025  /  Last updated at 15:02 on April 10, 2025  / /  EMEA

EU climate legislation is helping drive investment into affordable and sustainable housing, especially in Denmark and Poland — however, plans to simplify green finance rules could slow the transition, according to a report published on Thursday.
EU climate legislation is helping drive investment into affordable and sustainable housing, especially in Denmark and Poland — however, plans to simplify green finance rules could slow the transition, according to a report published on Thursday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.