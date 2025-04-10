Australian Greens vow to align Safeguard Mechanism with 1.5C target, restrict carbon credit use
Published 14:11 on April 10, 2025 / Last updated at 14:11 on April 10, 2025 / Helen Clark and Stian Reklev / Asia Pacific, Australia
The Greens, who may hold the balance of power after Australia’s May 8 election, on Thursday released its energy and climate plan, pledging to tighten the Safeguard Mechanism and restrict usage of Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) and international offsets.
