Australian Greens vow to align Safeguard Mechanism with 1.5C target, restrict carbon credit use

The Greens, who may hold the balance of power after Australia’s May 8 election, on Thursday released its energy and climate plan, pledging to tighten the Safeguard Mechanism and restrict usage of Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) and international offsets.