FEATURE: Carbon ‘credits’ or ‘bonds’? LATAM regulators try to set the record straight
Published 23:43 on April 10, 2025 / Last updated at 23:43 on April 10, 2025 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary
Spanish-speaking officials in established Latin American carbon markets are attempting to correct the popular Spanish term for voluntary carbon units (carbon ‘bonds’) with carbon ‘credits’, codifying differences that have implications for discourse and regulation alike.
Spanish-speaking officials in established Latin American carbon markets are attempting to correct the popular Spanish term for voluntary carbon units (carbon ‘bonds’) with carbon ‘credits’, codifying differences that have implications for discourse and regulation alike.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.