Africa > Botswana seeks private sector investment in bid to establish carbon market

Botswana seeks private sector investment in bid to establish carbon market

Published 16:00 on April 10, 2025  /  Last updated at 16:00 on April 10, 2025  / /  Africa, EMEA, Voluntary

The government of Botswana is taking steps to encourage private sector investment in the renewable energy sector, which may help the nation establish a carbon market framework.
The government of Botswana is taking steps to encourage private sector investment in the renewable energy sector, which may help the nation establish a carbon market framework.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.