Expert advice to new carbon removal buyers: “Start with what you can communicate”

Published 12:17 on April 10, 2025 / Last updated at 12:17 on April 10, 2025 / Sara Stefanini / Americas, Nature-based, US, Voluntary

New carbon removals buyers need to "drink from the cup, not the hose" by investing in projects that they can easily communicate as clear and beneficial efforts to tackle emissions, according to experts in the field.