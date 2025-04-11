Asia Pacific > Developer launches biochar facility under GGGI’s flagship programme in the Philippines

Developer launches biochar facility under GGGI’s flagship programme in the Philippines

Published 06:30 on April 11, 2025  /  Last updated at 06:30 on April 11, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary

A Singapore-headquartered biochar developer has commissioned the first production facility in the Philippines’ that converts agricultural waste into biochar by using second generation pyrolysis technology, it has announced.
A Singapore-headquartered biochar developer has commissioned the first production facility in the Philippines’ that converts agricultural waste into biochar by using second generation pyrolysis technology, it has announced.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.