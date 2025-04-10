Africa > Verra registers first ARR project under CCP-approved methodology

Verra registers first ARR project under CCP-approved methodology

Published 11:21 on April 10, 2025  /  Last updated at 11:21 on April 10, 2025  / /  Africa, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

An afforestation project in Burkina Faso has become the first to be registered under Verra using a methodology approved by the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market (ICVCM) for its Core Carbon Principles (CCP) label, the standard announced Thursday.
An afforestation project in Burkina Faso has become the first to be registered under Verra using a methodology approved by the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market (ICVCM) for its Core Carbon Principles (CCP) label, the standard announced Thursday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.