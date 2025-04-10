Americas > BRIEFING: US federal funding walk-back hinders state-led EV adoption, ETS ambition

BRIEFING: US federal funding walk-back hinders state-led EV adoption, ETS ambition

Published 17:27 on April 10, 2025  /  Last updated at 17:27 on April 10, 2025  / and /  Americas, US

A US federal funding squeeze for EV policy could push state-led initiatives to the forefront, which analysts say should focus on affordability and access—a conundrum for regulators driving higher ETS stringency.
A US federal funding squeeze for EV policy could push state-led initiatives to the forefront, which analysts say should focus on affordability and access—a conundrum for regulators driving higher ETS stringency.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.