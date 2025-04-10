BRIEFING: US federal funding walk-back hinders state-led EV adoption, ETS ambition

Published 17:27 on April 10, 2025 / Last updated at 17:27 on April 10, 2025 / Hailey Clarke and Joan Pinto / Americas, US

A US federal funding squeeze for EV policy could push state-led initiatives to the forefront, which analysts say should focus on affordability and access—a conundrum for regulators driving higher ETS stringency.