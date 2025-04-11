WCI Markets: CCAs roiled as White House draws battle lines with state-run ETS schemes, tariff turnabouts upend macro markets

Published 02:34 on April 11, 2025 / Last updated at 02:34 on April 11, 2025 / Joan Pinto and Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, Canada, US

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices whipsawed in after-hours churn Tuesday amid White House executive orders (EOs) calling for termination of state-run ETS programmes, with partial recovery after lawmakers reaffirmed support for defending state jurisdiction over policymaking.