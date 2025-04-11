WCI Markets: CCAs roiled as White House draws battle lines with state-run ETS schemes, tariff turnabouts upend macro markets
Published 02:34 on April 11, 2025 / Last updated at 02:34 on April 11, 2025 / Joan Pinto and Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, Canada, US
California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices whipsawed in after-hours churn Tuesday amid White House executive orders (EOs) calling for termination of state-run ETS programmes, with partial recovery after lawmakers reaffirmed support for defending state jurisdiction over policymaking.
California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices whipsawed in after-hours churn Tuesday amid White House executive orders (EOs) calling for termination of state-run ETS programmes, with partial recovery after lawmakers reaffirmed support for defending state jurisdiction over policymaking.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.