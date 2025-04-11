Americas > US EPA can’t deregulate on its own, public engagement required, former agency official says

Published 01:12 on April 11, 2025

Policy deregulation at the US EPA cannot wholly and swiftly take place under the agency’s sole direction, a former official said on a webinar Wednesday, noting opportunities for state and public engagement.
