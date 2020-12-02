Russia’s Novatek opens first European carbon-neutral LNG fuelling station, offsetting with VCS credits
Published 16:09 on December 2, 2020 / Last updated at 16:53 on December 2, 2020 / Americas, Asia Pacific, China, EMEA, EU ETS, International, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments
Russian gas producer Novatek has opened its first carbon-neutral LNG fuelling station in Europe, offsetting the related emissions using voluntary credits.
Russian gas producer Novatek has opened its first carbon-neutral LNG fuelling station in Europe, offsetting the related emissions using voluntary credits.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.