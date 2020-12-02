Americas > Russia’s Novatek opens first European carbon-neutral LNG fuelling station, offsetting with VCS credits

Russia’s Novatek opens first European carbon-neutral LNG fuelling station, offsetting with VCS credits

Published 16:09 on December 2, 2020  /  Last updated at 16:53 on December 2, 2020  /  Americas, Asia Pacific, China, EMEA, EU ETS, International, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Russian gas producer Novatek has opened its first carbon-neutral LNG fuelling station in Europe, offsetting the related emissions using voluntary credits.

Russian gas producer Novatek has opened its first carbon-neutral LNG fuelling station in Europe, offsetting the related emissions using voluntary credits.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software