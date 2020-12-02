Russia’s Novatek opens first European carbon-neutral LNG fuelling station, offsetting with VCS credits

Russian gas producer Novatek has opened its first carbon-neutral LNG fuelling station in Europe, offsetting the related emissions using voluntary credits.