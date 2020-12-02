European Council eyes stronger carbon market to win over EU leaders on 2030 climate target -draft text
Published 18:22 on December 2, 2020 / Last updated at 19:33 on December 2, 2020 / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
The European Council has suggested strengthening the EU ETS as a way of convincing poorer member states to raise the bloc’s 2030 emissions reduction target to at least 55%, according to draft conclusions circulated ahead of a key summit next week.
The European Council has suggested strengthening the EU ETS as a way of convincing poorer member states to raise the bloc’s 2030 emissions reduction target to at least 55%, according to draft conclusions circulated ahead of a key summit next week.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.